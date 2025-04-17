Dujon remembers Pydanna – former Guyana and West Indies keeper

(SportsMax) Milton Pydanna, the former Guyana and West Indies wicket-keeper and was remembered as a very good cricketer and a wonderful gentleman, someone who contributed to the high standard of cricket in the region. This tribute came from Jeff Dujon, the most successful keeper in West Indies history, reflected on the playing career of Pydanna, an unsung hero of Guyana cricket, who passed away on Tuesday. He was 75.

One of Pydanna’s finest honours was being a member of the 1973 Guyana team which won the prestigious Shell Shield for the first time. He was also a member of the 1975 team when Guyana won the Shell Shield again. He played alongside Guyana and West Indies legends Clive Lloyd, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharan and Lance Gibbs; as well as other Test players Len Baichan and Faoud Bacchus. During the 1975 season Pydanna and Dujon first played against each other when Guyana hosted Jamaica at Bourda in Georgetown.

“He was a very good keeper, he had all the skills and was tidy, athletic, and very efficient. He was excellent, especially standing up against the slow bowlers, you had to be coming from Guyana. He was also a good batsman in the lower middle-order … very tenacious and was a great competitor,” Dujon said yesterday.

“The interactions we had, he was sociable and a humorous guy. He was the kind of person who got along well with everyone. Now to hear of his passing … We have lost another very good cricketer. He was one of those players who contributed to the high standards we had in region cricket, back when Shell Shield was of the highest class. I offer condolences to his family and friends as well as the cricket family in Guyana.”

Pydanna played for Guyana from 1971 to 1988 before he moved to the United States, where he played a major role in the game there. He was a member of the West Indies for several tours and played three One-Day Internationals between 1980 and 1983.