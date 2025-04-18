Two men charged with murder of Cuban

Two men have been charged with the murder of a Cuban on Sunday.

The police said today that Tyrese Blair called ‘Six’, 20, of Lot 44 Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara was arrested on April 14, 2025 along with Omar Clayton Bacchus, 21, a mason of Lot 121 Paradise, ECD for the murder of Jose Aurelio Ramirez, which occurred on Sunday April 13, 2025 at Melanie, East Coast Demerara.

Yesterday, both defendants appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court #1 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where the charge was read to them; they were not required to plead and were remanded to prison.

This case was adjourned until May 22, 2025.

The incident occurred while Ramírez and his Cuban girlfriend, Yolenny Pérez Martínez, also of Melanie, were heading home after they both were drinking beers at a bar located in the community.

Martínez’s boss, Mohamed Ali, who owns a catering business in Melanie, told Stabroek News that, he doesn’t know exactly what happened because he wasn’t on the scene but related that Martínez’s boyfriend came on Saturday evening to collect her from work and they both left at around 9 pm.

Martínez informed him that she and her boyfriend then went to one of the bars located at Plaza Street, Melanie and they sat down and drank some beers then left. Martínez further related to him that while on the way home someone snatched her purse and she was trying to run behind the person. She didn’t realize her boyfriend had been stabbed until she saw the wounds. He said that she couldn’t recollect how the robbery happened because the incident happened so quickly. The robbers, he said, took her purse which had an undisclosed sum of cash, her cellular phone, Identification card and her passport.

“…while they were on their way home, someone robbed them…She couldn’t recollect how the robbery happened because it happened so quickly. So, when it happened, she didn’t realize that he was stabbed. So just imagine that somebody came and took her belongings- took her purse and in that same moment, he probably tried to defend himself when he got stabbed and they (robbers) got away. She was trying to run behind the person and she didn’t realize her boyfriend was stabbed,” the woman’s boss said.