Couple dies after gas bottle explosion on Linden-Soesdyke Highway

A young couple has died following a gas bottle explosion that occurred early yesterday morning at a residence along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The victims have been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Cadogan and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mezona Ronaldo. Both were severely burnt in the incident and later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Ronaldo died yesterday while Cadogan passed away today at around 3:30 am in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

According to the police, the explosion took place around 1:30 a.m. on April 18 at the home of Patricia Williams, 55, in Adventure, Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Williams, the mother of Cadogan, reported that she was awakened by cries for help from the couple.

She rushed to their aid and found both Cadogan and Ronaldo suffering from severe burns. The couple reportedly told Williams that the fire began while Ronaldo was cooking in the kitchen. They said a gas bottle caught fire and that Cadogan was injured while trying to help her.

Williams arranged for a taxi to take the injured pair to the Mackenzie Hospital. Following an initial examination, they were both referred to the GPHC for further treatment.

Detectives from Regional Divisions 4 ’B’ and 10 responded to the scene, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the explosion are currently ongoing.

There has been a series of gas bottle explosions and fires over the last year.