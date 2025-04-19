Housing Ministry issues warning on sophisticated scam

The Ministry of Housing yesterday issued a warning on what it said was a sophisticated scam targeting those who have applied for government house lots.

In a full-page notice in the Stabroek News, the ministry said that scammers are contacting applicants – often those in vulnerable or low-income situations – via cell phone numbers, messenger and WhatsApp pretending to represent the ministry or claiming to be affiliated with senior government officials including the Minister, the Permanent Secretary or Chief Executive Officer.

The notice said that the victims are then:

-promised immediate allocation of a house lot or a free government house;

-told that they must send money via MMG mobile money services to secure the house lot or benefit;

-shown fake official letters with forged ministry letterheads and counterfeit rubber stamps to convince them that the offer is legitimate;

-pressured to act quickly or keep the transaction secret under the guise of “special access”.

The ministry said that it is “deeply concerned” about the emotional and financial harm caused by these scams and is working closely with law enforcement officers to track and prosecute those responsible.

It said that:

-no employee is authorized to accept money to fast-track or guarantee allocation of house lots or homes;

-all official correspondence is conducted through authorized government channels – not via WhatsApp or personal phone calls. It clarified that phone calls may be used to invite qualified applicants to official Dream Realized events;

-government-issued housing documents contain security features and are not shared without proper procedures.

The ministry cautioned that money should not be sent to anyone claiming to represent the ministry via WhatsApp, Messenger or mobile money.

It listed some of the numbers used by scammers as follows: 602-7446; 752-8800; 759-2388; 639-5261; 602-7446; 626-6227.

The ministry further cautioned members of the public not to trust documents or letters sent digitally unless they are verified by the ministry and not to respond to offers on social media or WhatsApp for house lots or houses.

Anyone receiving suspicious phone calls or messages is urged to call the ministry’s Head of Enforcement at 225-4810 or report the matter to the nearest police station.

The ministry said that it remains committed to a “fair, transparent and corruption-free housing allocation process…”