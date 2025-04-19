Woman jailed for breaching protection order

Julie Moore, 38, of One and Three Quarter Miles, Potaro Road, Bartica, Region #7, was arrested on April 13, 2025 and charged with assault, Breach of a Protection Order (two counts), and one count of threatening language.

A release from the police said that the defendant appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on April 14, 2025 before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed. The charges were read to her, and she pleaded not guilty. A trial was conducted and at its conclusion, she was found guilty on all charges.

Magistrate Mohamed then handed down the following sentences:

* Threatening Language – Fined $7,000 or, in default, two weeks’ imprisonment.

* Breach of Protection Order (Count 1) – Sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

* Assault (Count 1) – Fined $10,000 or, in default, two weeks’ imprisonment.

* Assault (Count 2) – Fined $10,000 or, in default, two weeks’ imprisonment.

* Breach of Protection Order (Count 2) – Sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.