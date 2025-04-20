China’s new envoy to Guyana arrives

Ambassador Yang Yang, the new intended Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana arrived here on Thursday, according to a brief statement from the Chinese Embassy.

Upon arrival, Ambassador Yang was welcomed by Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana and senior diplomats of the Embassy at the airport.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan completed her tour of duty in December last year.