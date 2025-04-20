COVID forced virtual teaching which was not always ideal – physiotherapist

By Telesha Ramnarine

It was barely three months into her job as a physiotherapist when the deadly Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic broke out in Guyana, leaving Taslikyah Jones with no choice but to learn how to adapt to rapid changes in schedules, treatment methods, and even patient expectations. It was a time of not only testing, but learning for Taslikyah.

Her job involved helping patients recover from injuries, manage pain, and improve mobility through tailored exercise programmes, manual therapy, and education on movement and posture. She worked with a wide range of patients, from those recovering after surgeries to individuals managing both acute and chronic conditions.

When COVID hit, though, Taslikyah, now 31, based at the Supply Health Centre, East Bank Demerara, had to witness the effects that the disruption of in-person therapy sessions brought about. “Many of my patients either had limited access to care or were hesitant to come in due to safety concerns, and that really affected their progress,” she reflected in an interview with the Sunday Stabroek recently, five years after the dreaded pandemic.