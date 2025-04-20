EPA says claims in InfoAmazonia article ‘misleading and inaccurate’

-assures of commitment to upholding environmental law

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expressed its displeasure at the claims made in an article in a recent publication relating to its role in regulating Guyana’s offshore oil and gas sector which the Agency insists are “misleading and inaccurate,” while assuring of its commitment to upholding environmental law, safeguarding public health, and managing natural resources sustainably in the context of oil and gas development in Guyana.

In a release yesterday, the EPA referred to an article dated April 15, (https://www.climatechangenews.com/2025/04/15/exxonmobil-petro-state-guyana-disaster-amazon-forest-oil/) published by InfoAmazonia under the headline, “ExxonMobil helps Amazon nation Guyana build ‘petrostate’, while people stay poor.” The Agency pointed out that the article was laden with several “false statements” about its work in general, and in particular about its regulatory role in the oil and gas sector, while lamenting that the authors of the article never bothered to contact the Agency for information or clarification. It was also stressed that while the EPA respects free expression in writing, responsible journalism would have ensured that all stakeholders are given the space to offer answers to questions.