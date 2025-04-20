Lands and Surveys employees in occupational safety training

Fifteen employees of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), on Thursday benefited from Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Awareness training undertaken by the Ministry of Labour.

The training, held at the GLSC’s boardroom, aimed to enhance awareness and understanding of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

A release from the Ministry of Labour said that the programme also featured a forward-looking segment on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the modern workplace, highlighting its potential impact on occupational safety and employee well-being.