Man who died in Mandela Avenue crash was Venezuelan deliveryman

The man who died on Wednesday afternoon following a collision with a lorry along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown was a Venezuelan deliveryman.

The deceased has been identified as Keiner Hernandez of Lot 1 Railway Embankment, Kitty. Hernandez, a migrant delivery rider, was reportedly on duty at the time of the accident. Hernandez worked to support his family back home in Venezuela.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, the fatal crash occurred around 3:00 pm. Hernandez was riding a red motorcycle bearing registration number CN 9396 and was wearing a safety helmet. On Mandela Avenue he reportedly attempted to overtake a lorry.

During the manoeuvre, Hernandez reportedly swerved into the northern drive lane and into the path of a blue motor lorry, registration number NPC 1. The lorry, owned by Nand Persaud Company Limited of No. 38 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was being driven by 21-year-old Saheed Ramcharran of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.