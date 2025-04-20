President inaugurates Katoka Secondary

-to serve approximately 265 students

President Irfaan Ali yesterday commissioned the newly constructed Katoka Secondary School during a visit to the Rupununi district, where he also engaged with residents and attended the annual Rodeo festivities.

The commissioning marks a significant milestone in the government’s push to bridge the education gap between the hinterland and the coast. The modern facility is expected to serve approximately 265 students from Katoka, and surrounding communities who previously had limited access to secondary education.

In brief remarks at the event, President Ali described the project as a symbol of the government’s ongoing commitment to investing in Guyana’s children and their future. “This Easter Saturday I am reminded why I love what I do,” the President shared in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who also attended the commissioning, highlighted the transformative impact the school will have on the region.

“We are commissioning the Katoka Secondary…that’s what you see behind me there,” she said, while pointing to the teachers’ quarters. “This will cater for approximately 265 children who are either in ‘primary tops’… primary schools offering secondary level education or who have had to travel and stay at St. Ignatius Secondary every day.”

The minister also underscored the government’s focus on quality education, noting, “We have 12 secondary teachers here 10 of whom were trained in the last four years. This is the development we speak of. This is the love we speak of when we tell people that we love them and we will look after them.”

The new Katoka Secondary School, with its modern amenities and teacher accommodation, is seen as a key part of the government’s vision. Its opening ensures that students in Region Nine will now have access to quality secondary education closer to home.