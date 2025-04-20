Yurupukari Secondary commissioned

President Irfaan Ali today commissioned the newly constructed Yupukari Secondary School in Region Nine.

The school will serve approximately 200 students from Yupukari and neighbouring communities such as Fly Hill, Quatata, and Kaicumbay. This initiative will significantly reduce the need for students to travel long distances or live in dormitories at St. Ignatius Secondary School, a release from the Ministry of Education said.

The commissioning of the Yupukari Secondary School followed the earlier commissioning of the Katoka Secondary School on the same day, further emphasizing the administration’s steadfast focus on improving educational infrastructure across Region Nine.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand highlighted the transformative impact of the government’s education agenda. She emphasized that the investments being made—from school infrastructure and trained teachers to learning materials and daily meals—are designed to ensure every child, regardless of where they live, has access to high-quality education. In her remarks, she stated:

“Now, each and every single child has a package in their book bags to carry home — if they choose to — all the textbooks they need for all subjects, from Nursery straight up to Secondary. All your children are getting breakfast and lunch, and it’s your village — the women in your village — that we’re paying to do that”, she said.