Ethnic disparity survey could help build a more united society

Dear Editor,

Guyana’s diversity is a point of pride, but it is no secret that disparities exist across our ethnic communities. Discussions about conducting an ethnic disparity survey are timely and necessary. However, given our history, such an exercise must be handled with the greatest care.

Over 90% of our population identifies along ethnic lines. If not managed sensitively, a survey highlighting disparities could deepen old wounds. It is essential that leaders from all major groups are part of the process and that a neutral, respected body — such as the University of Guyana — oversees the work to maintain public trust.

Participation must also be equitable. Indigenous Guyanese, who make up around 10.5% of the population, have often been sidelined. Special effort must be made to reach rural and hinterland communities respectfully, using trusted local contacts, while guaranteeing confidentiality.

Finally, the integrity of the data is paramount. Studies show unconscious biases can skew survey outcomes by as much as 25%. Surveyors must be well-trained, and a mix of hard data and lived experiences must be used to fully capture the realities on the ground.

Guyana is at an important point in its growth. A properly conducted ethnic disparity survey could help build a fairer, more united society. But if rushed or politicized, it risks causing more harm than good. Let us proceed with wisdom and care.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard