Dear Editor,

As we celebrate Easter—a time of hope and renewal—I feel compelled to speak about what still breaks my heart in this country.

Guyana is rich in oil, yet so many of our people live in poverty. I think especially of the children—children like I once was—going to bed hungry, suffering from malnutrition in a nation that has the means to feed them. Worse still is the hypocrisy of our leaders, both political and religious. They preach compassion, justice, and morality, but live by greed, deception, and self-interest. Their consciences are dead. To them, religion and politics are just tools to gain wealth and power.

These are the people keeping Guyana poor. Their corruption robs families of dignity, opportunity, and hope.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz