Windies Women finish in style but fall agonizingly short of World Cup Qualification

(SportsMax) The West Indies Women ended their ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifying campaign in explosive fashion with a six-wicket demolition of Thailand, but even with fireworks from captain Hayley Matthews and Chinelle Henry and a ruthless display from their bowlers, it was heartbreak for the Caribbean side, who fell short of a World Cup berth on net run rate.

Needing not just a win but a massive one to leapfrog Bangladesh into the second and final qualifying spot for the global showpiece in India later this year, West Indies threw everything into their final match at the Gaddafi Stadium yesterday, and for much of it, they looked on course for a fairytale finish.

Matthews blazed her way to a stunning 70 off just 29 balls, peppering the boundary with 11 fours and two sixes in a whirlwind innings that epitomized intent. She shared an 81-run opening stand with Qiana Joseph, who made 26 off 12 to give West Indies the perfect platform in their chase of 167.

By the time Henry entered the fray, the fireworks only intensified. The power hitter cracked five sixes and three fours in a jaw-dropping 17-ball 48, which kept hope alive for the run-rate boost the team desperately needed.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

Despite romping to 168-4 in just 10.5 overs, West Indies’ final net run rate sat at 0.626, just shy of Bangladesh’s 0.639, who also finished on six points. Pakistan topped the table with a perfect record of 10 points.

Earlier in the day, it was the Caribbean bowlers who set the tone. Matthews won the toss and sent Thailand, and the decision paid early dividends.

Veteran spinner Afy Fletcher led the charge with 4-20, while Aaliyah Alleyne grabbed 3-41 and young leg-spinner Ashmini Munisar chipped in with 2-15 as Thailand found themselves stumbling at 85-6, seemingly out of it before a gutsy recovery.

Thai opener Natthakan Chantham provided the glue, as she compiled a defiant 66 from 98 balls with seven boundaries. She anchored the innings masterfully to help Thailand post a competitive 166, albeit with 10 balls to spare.

But with the West Indies needing a dominant win to boost their net run rate, every ball and every wicket mattered. And a few too many of the latter fell during the chase.

Joseph, Matthews, and Henry all perished while going for broke, and Shemaine Campbelle (nine) went via the run-out route before Stafanie Taylor (seven not out) and Aaliyah Alleyne (five not out) eventually saw the team home with a whopping 235 balls to spare, but the damage to the net run rate had already been done.