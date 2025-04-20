‘Do it afraid if you must, but do it anyway’ – Abbigale Loncke-Watson

By Telesha Ramnarine

Abbigale Loncke-Watson didn’t come from a business background, so when she ventured into the field, it came with certain challenges that she’d never have imagined. Today, though, she runs several successful businesses and she is advising any young woman dreaming of starting her own business to believe in her vision, even if no one else does at first.

The 39-year-old, who hails from the Essequibo Coast, is now the founder and owner of MBW Inc, director and co-owner of Sispro Inc, director and co-owner of Scotty’s Smoke House and owner of Community Health Care.

“My passion for business started with the establishment of Community Health Care – a home care agency in Guyana in 2016. My love for solving a problem in Guyana by creating a solution through innovation and human resource has been the factor that has made me so interested in business development,” she shared in an interview with Stabroek Weekend.