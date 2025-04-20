Real time disaster reporting on the Trump Tariff Proclamation and its Annexes

Introduction

When I commenced, five weeks ago, this series of columns dedicated to newly-elected President Trump’s new Energy Policy; I had not anticipated the timing of the Trump’s Tariff Proclamation and its Annexes, which the Administration put in place and its wild aftershocks.

Thus, last week’s column was originally intended to be the fourth and final in a four-column series. As it turned out though, the timing of that column was especially poor; as it has been overtaken by the prolonged confusion, chaos and crass incompetence, revealed during the Tariff Proclamation’s roll-out by the Administration. I reproduced a taste of this in last week’s column concluding observations.

Recall, in my April 13 column I had observed that both stock and bond market shocks, along with global uncertainties and public outcries directly affecting Main Street reflect a deep apprehension, concern and even panic, over whether the Trump Administration fully grasped the consequences of its Tariff Proclamation and the risk of a global trade war.