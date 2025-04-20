This week, I will examine what is called the “covenant not to sublet”.

The covenant not to sublet is common in many tenancy or lease agreements. It is an agreement between the landlord and the tenant that restricts the tenant from renting out the whole. This does not just apply to formal rental agreements, as the tenant also cannot give part of the property to someone else to live in, even informally, unless the lease allows it or the landlord agrees.

In Guyana, this kind of covenant is governed mainly by the agreement between the parties and general principles of landlord-tenant law. There is no single statute that lays out all the rules for subletting, so the courts will look at what was agreed upon and whether any laws or cases apply.