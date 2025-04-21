The Trouble with “Mass Deportation”: What the Diaspora should know

By Lear Matthews

Lear Matthews is Professor Emeritus and former Lecturer at University of Guyana. He is author of “English Speaking Caribbean Immigrants: Transnational Identities” and Co-creator of the video “Dis Time Nah Lang Time”. He has written extensively on the Caribbean Diaspora.

In an earlier diaspora article published in November 2024, I addressed the meaning and implications of Mass Deportation,” a term which though not clearly defined, I noted “has been used to describe an unspecified action/strategy for deporting a substantive number of persons, some seeking asylum, others attempting to cross the border either at Ports of Entry or make what is described as illegal crossings. Such a potentially restrictive US immigration policy has not been seen since the 1940’s. The Southern border is described by some politicians as a war zone, while referring to all immigrant crossings as an invasion.” The knowledge base needed to enhance the understanding and repercussions of this announced action, and the context of its application are explored here: What the diaspora should know is central in this context.

Immigrants from the Caribbean and other parts of the world increasingly express feelings of anxiety, fear and uncertainty caused by escalating rhetoric and the threat of mass deportation from the United States. It is customary for recent and settled immigrants to depend on the networks of family, friends and voluntary transnational Hometown Associations to adjust and cope in the new environment of their adopted home. However, the US 2024 pre-and-post election campaign rhetoric, promises, and threats have generated fear, anxiety and fading hope about the status, confidence and pledge of allegiance taken by many immigrants. Compounding this is the promise of radical transformation of major social institutions which could render Cultural Organizations and other support systems ineffective in preventing fear of deportation.

What the Diaspora Should Know

There is an urgency to highlight the need for awareness, insight and information. And to delve deeper into the potential impact of this unchartered course of action. The structural and emotional costs also need to be explored.

As people in the diaspora contemplate the impact of this emerging immigration crisis, the acquisition of facts is essential. To be knowledgeable is to be prepared. There is debate about the likelihood of reinstituting past immigration edicts, such as the use of the Insurrection Act; Alien Enemies Act; and Operation Wetback, the latter a law designed to deport, not only undocumented immigrants, but ‘mixed families’, i.e. those with members sponsored by relatives awaiting confirmation of permanent residence. There are approximately 22 million ‘mixed’ families currently in the US, with many of them likely to be separated. Separating children from their families at the border sounds familiar. If mass deportation is enforced, there is likely to be no path to citizenship for DACA (Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals) immigrants. In some families, the children have legal status, but parents do not. Reportedly, families have been discussing what to do if a member is deported, i.e. how to handle detention and deportation. Enforcing this will have a traumatizing impact on families. Declaring the migrant situation as a national emergency, mass deportation and withholding funding from “Sanctuary States” are seen as deterrents to border crossings. Local police have been asked to act as immigration officers which has led to immigrants being afraid to leave their homes, seek medical attention and report crime both as victims and witnesses.

Owing to the possibilities in reference to the vulnerability to expulsion from United States, it is important to become familiar with the categories of legal immigration status, rights and risks. The institutions responsible for executing immigration policies must also be known to those likely to be impacted.

In this regard, there are several specialized United States Immigration Offices and Departments designated to process the various identified categories. These include: United States Immigration Services (USCIS); Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); Immigration Reform and Control Administration (IRCA); and Department of Social Services. The categories for legal presence in the US are: Citizenship by birth; Permanent Residency (“Green Card” holder); Naturalized Citizen; Visitor’s Visa holder; Temporary Protective Status (legal protection for immigrants whose country is in upheaval); Asylee (those seeking asylum); Student Visa Holder; Job-sponsorship Visa; Fiancée Visa; and Parole, i.e. temporarily admitted immigrants who may provide a public benefit such as a humanitarian deed. Each of these categories has delineated rights and responsibilities. It is strongly suggested that all immigrants have their immigration identification on their person when in public.

A proposed plan is to “denaturalize” those who acquired US citizenship by scrutinizing the legal naturalization process, and modifying the naturalization test. Naturalization applications can also be revoked for not demonstrating “good moral character” and “failure to submit a change of address”.

In reaction to the plan to launch mass deportation through expedited removal, the American Civil Liberties Union is connecting with other NGO’s and preparing for legal challenges. This despite the incoming government’s announcement to terminate the non-profit status of such organizations. Notably, there is an emerging widespread use of “spyware” to detect those viewed as violating immigration laws and subject to deportation. Although there has been a threat to increase deportations starting on “day one” of the new administration, no details about how this will be executed. Apparently neither has much thought been given to the impact of mass deportation on the nation’s economy.

Some shifts in the “push/pull” factors of migration can be anticipated. The threat of mass deportation is likely to affect the flow of Guyanese and others from the Caribbean seeking opportunity in the United States. This will undoubtedly limit remittances, which has been an integral part of the Guyanese economy. In general, there may be more challenges than opportunities in the US for people from the Caribbean. Ultimately how they fare depends on the perceived mutual socio-economic benefits and the art of diplomacy.

In conclusion, I suggest that immigration reform is not the same as immigration restriction. Understandably, there is likely to be mixed thought and emotions about this topic. While some may be supportive of uncompromised restrictions to immigration, others are likely to support a more humanistic approach. Nonetheless, we must reflect on how we got here as we try to adjust to what are certainly unprecedented times and conditions in our journey as transnationals. As I noted in my earlier column on this issue, “immigrants in the USA are faced with a stark dilemma: Newcomers, regardless of their immigration status are caught in a contradictory situation between opportunity and unwelcoming restrictions. They are seeking life chances in good faith only to become transnational pawns in a perpetual political game.” Pushed or pulled by choice or circumstance, we find ourselves in a foreign land which became “home”. Certainly we did not “sign up” for all of this drama. In hindsight, would life have been any better for us and our respective families if we remained in the land of our birth? Regardless, if the path we chose for our destiny is informed by the wisdom and experience accumulated in our sojourn, the battle with challenges like this will too be overcome.