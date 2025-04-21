Guyana News

Ali officially opens Yupukari Secondary School

Yupukari Secondary School
Yupukari Secondary School
The Yupukari Secondary School in Region Nine was officially opened by President Irfaan Ali, as part of his now more than three-day visit to the region. The new institution will cater to approximately 200 students from Yupukari, Fly Hill, Kaicumbay, and Quatata, offering a full secondary programme for the first time in the area.

A release announcing the contract for the school had billed it at $22.5 million.

“This is not a primary top or a department; this is after a secondary school with trained teachers to teach the secondary programme,” President Ali declared.

