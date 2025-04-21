Ali officially opens Yupukari Secondary School

The Yupukari Secondary School in Region Nine was officially opened by President Irfaan Ali, as part of his now more than three-day visit to the region. The new institution will cater to approximately 200 students from Yupukari, Fly Hill, Kaicumbay, and Quatata, offering a full secondary programme for the first time in the area.

A release announcing the contract for the school had billed it at $22.5 million.

“This is not a primary top or a department; this is after a secondary school with trained teachers to teach the secondary programme,” President Ali declared.