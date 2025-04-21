Caricom Private Sector Organization relieved at US decision on port fees for China-built vessels

The Caricom (Caribbean Community) Private Sector Organization (CPSO) has credited collective regional action for the pronouncement on April 17 of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Determination on China-built vessels, which in effect exempts Caribbean shipping from the high port fees on those vessels, as originally proposed by the USTR, a CPSO release has stated.

It explained that the high port fees, as originally proposed by the USTR – in excess of US$1million for each US port call – would have increased the cost of shipping between the Caribbean and the United States, with crippling consequences for inflation, shortages, delays and other supply-chain disruptions for the people and the economies of Caricom and the Caribbean.

CPSO Chairman Gervase Warner expressed his appreciation for the USTR Determination while acknowledging that this “tremendously” beneficial outcome was the product of leadership and collaboration among several key private sector stakeholders and the governments of the Caricom states, the release said.