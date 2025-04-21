E-bike rider killed in Queenstown crash

Tragedy struck yesterday when Shevin Venture, who was riding an electric bike (e-bike) lost his life in a collision at Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Venture was reportedly attempting to cross the roadway on his e-bike when he was struck by a pick-up truck. The collision caused with severe injuries, and despite efforts to render assistance, he died at the scene.

The incident deeply saddened the Queenstown community and cast a sombre tone over the Easter holiday. Venture was described as a quiet, respectful young man whose life ended far too soon. His passing has also raised concerns about road safety and the vulnerability of e-bike riders.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including questioning the driver of the pick-up truck.