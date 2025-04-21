Goolsarran rebuts Ali’s claim that Commissioner of Information protest is political

President Irfaan Ali’s assertion that the ongoing protest action over the non-performance of Commissioner of Information Justice (rtd) Charles Ramson Snr is politically motivated has come in for a strong rebuke.

Former auditor general, columnist and former president of Transparency Institute Guyana Inc Anand Goolsarran, in his latest Accountability Watch column published in today’s Stabroek News, pushed back against President Ali’s claims about the people partaking in the protest action.

“Contrary to the president’s assertion that most of the individuals involved are opposition critics, the reality is that the majority of them, including this columnist who participated in the exercise, are members of civil society. They have no affiliation with any political party… They are anti-bad governance, anti-lack of transparency, and anti-lack of proper and timely accountability,” he wrote.