In Lethem’s ‘Plastic City’ refugees are hoping for a better life

By Khadidja Ba in Lethem

On the edge of Lethem, a settlement informally dubbed ‘Plastic City’ houses a significant community of Venezuelan indigenous people, primarily Warrau and Enapa, who have sought refuge in Guyana. Estimates suggest that there are around 700 individuals, more than half of whom are children, residing there, having fled hardship in their home country.

“Most of us are here for work, and we are also here because the service is better than elsewhere,” one of the refugees told this newspaper, encapsulating the dual motivation for their migration from Venezuela’s Bolivar and Tamacula states. They undertook difficult journeys, often transiting through Boa Vista, Brazil. For many, this involved walking considerable distances. “Everybody from Boa Vista walks,” remarked an observer familiar with the journey.

Their arrival times vary significantly; some have been in the settlement for three or five years, while others, like one man who arrived four months ago, are more recent additions. Some individuals recounted living in Brazilian camps for six or seven years before moving to Guyana, sometimes prompted by the closure of those facilities.

The settlement’s name derives from its construction. Refugees have built shelters using salvaged materials, sourced directly “in the dumpster, where they dump the garbage,” one said. Many of these structures are covered with plastic sheeting. According to reports, government agencies provided black and white plastic, but the refugees expressed a preference for tarpaulin.

Daily life revolves around securing livelihoods. Many adults work as labourers, often in construction or any odd jobs they get, often outside the immediate community. Selling handcrafted beaded items was another source of income mentioned. Those with English proficiency find it easier to secure work.

Amidst these challenging conditions, key support from the Government of Guyana provides essential relief. Residents confirmed that the government built water tanks in the settlement that supply potable water drawn from a nearby plant. Furthermore, the government is actively constructing washing and toilet facilities, they added.

Another vital area of government assistance is in education. The children attend local schools, including Arapaima Primary and secondary institutions. Crucially, families benefit from the government’s “Because We Care” school cash grant programme. “We get it,” confirmed one refugee. However, there’s a processing period for newcomers. “There is a part of the children who already have time, who have already received. But there are others who are new… Because they are new… they are going to receive,” explained a community member, indicating that while established families access the funds, recently arrived children are still being processed.

Electricity is primarily sourced from solar panels, although some families possess generators, the use of which is limited by the high cost of fuel. They also recalled receiving food aid previously, though seemingly not recently, and mentioned a government-supported chicken breeding project being discussed.

Accessing healthcare involves visiting the Lethem Regional Hospital, where the presence of Spanish-speaking Cuban doctors facilitates communication. The refugees possess Brazilian and Venezuelan documents, and children born in Guyana receive birth certificates. However, navigating the path toward formal Guyanese residency appears complex due to the nature of their migration. Interactions with police during their journey were described as “normal,” possibly because they are indigenous.

Despite the government support, the settlement’s future is uncertain. Refugees acknowledge its temporary nature. According to them, government officials, who have visited roughly three times, communicated plans to eventually relocate them to an area near the Rupununi River. This discussion reportedly occurred last year, possibly in the early months, though no definitive timeline was provided.

The refugees’ personal plans remain fluid. Many said they hope to return to Venezuela, “when things get better”. Others said they may stay in Guyana if stable work persists. Family considerations, particularly children enrolled in school, weigh heavily on decisions. As one father noted, “It’s hard for me to move around the family… I got to move with everybody.” For now, they appear to be taking it one day at a time and hoping for stability.