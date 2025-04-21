Linden municipality takes ‘decisive steps’ to ensure successful Linden Town Week 2025

In response to recent internal disputes among the organising bodies and the Linden municipality’s earlier disassociation from an unofficial launch, the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) in a release yesterday announced that it has taken “decisive steps” to ensure order, transparency, and unity, in the planning of Linden Town Week 2025, scheduled for April 25 to May 5.

To this end, the Council’s administration convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders in an effort to address matters concerning regulatory compliance and event planning for the upcoming celebration. Attendees included Councillors, Regional Police Commander of Region Ten, as well as representatives of the, Linden Fire Station, Guyana Revenue Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, and Linden Electricity Company.