Guyana News

McDonald only nominee for GTU presidency amid internal battle

Coretta McDonald
Coretta McDonald
By

As the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) heads into its upcoming elections later this year, long-serving General Secretary Coretta McDonald stands as the sole candidate for the position of president, marking a pivotal moment in the union’s internal affairs.

McDonald was the only nominee to formally accept candidacy for the presidency when nominations closed, according to a list of accepted nominees released by the union this week. In contrast, multiple candidates have accepted nominations for other key positions, including first and second vice-president, general secretary, and treasurer.

McDonald’s uncontested candidacy comes on the heels of a recent High Court ruling in her favour, which upheld her eligibility to hold office within the GTU while simultaneously serving as a Member of Parliament for the APNU+AFC.

Trending