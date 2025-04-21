McDonald only nominee for GTU presidency amid internal battle

As the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) heads into its upcoming elections later this year, long-serving General Secretary Coretta McDonald stands as the sole candidate for the position of president, marking a pivotal moment in the union’s internal affairs.

McDonald was the only nominee to formally accept candidacy for the presidency when nominations closed, according to a list of accepted nominees released by the union this week. In contrast, multiple candidates have accepted nominations for other key positions, including first and second vice-president, general secretary, and treasurer.

McDonald’s uncontested candidacy comes on the heels of a recent High Court ruling in her favour, which upheld her eligibility to hold office within the GTU while simultaneously serving as a Member of Parliament for the APNU+AFC.