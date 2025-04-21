Nothing political about ‘One Guyana’ – Ali

President Irfaan Ali has responded to criticisms about the use of the “One Guyana” logo in the new 10-year passport saying it is merely a clarion call for unity, even as it demonstrates to the world that this country celebrates its oneness.

“The One Guyana should not be a problem. One Guyana is a concept every Guyanese should embrace and I would like every political entity to take ownership and value of this concept,” Ali said when asked by Stabroek News in an interview on Saturday.

“… Having it in our passport is a reminder to the world that we are one; we are one people. While we are six races, we are one Guyana. And this should be embraced by all,” he added.