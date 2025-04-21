Risk of transmission line trips due to kite flying – GPL warns

Guyana Power and Light (GPL) issued an advisory yesterday warning the public about the risk posed to its transmission lines due to kite-flying activities while urging kite flyers to practice safe kite flying in open spaces away from power lines to prevent any disruptions to the power supply.

The utility informed that the L21 transmission line, which runs from Canefield Power Plant across the Berbice River to Onverwagt Substation, had tripped twice over the last 48 hours with the most recent trip occurring on Saturday evening at 18:49 hours. Trip indications at the Onverwagt Substation point to an external contact across two phases, which indicates a high possibility that entangled kites are the cause, it added.