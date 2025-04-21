Trinidad man fatally shot while searching for missing daughter

(Trinidad Guardian) Gibbons Coker’s final steps through a forest in Moruga were not taken for money, land, or fame, but were out of love for his daughter – Melissa. He died trying to find her.

Around 3.25 pm on Saturday, Coker was shot in the abdomen and left to die in a forested area in Moruga. He had gone there with a relative to search for his 28-year-old daughter, who had not been responding to phone calls. Police believe the area was being used to grow marijuana.

Speaking to Guardian Media at their Newton Trace, Moruga home yesterday, his distraught son Kiel Coker said the 56-year-old father was trying to help his daughter, who had been facing personal challenges. He said Coker had tried to reach out to all his family following the suicide of his wife, Annmarie George, on February 14.

“He was real stressed how my mother passed away. He always used to try to be close to people, always saying he feeling lonely at home,” Kiel said.

George had reportedly ingested poison after battling with health complications at age 52. Kiel said the relationship between his mother and sister had been strained.

“My sister had problems and my mother used to take it on,” he said.

Kiel said his father had been trying to rekindle a bond with his daughter in the months after her mother’s death.

“He used to tell me, ‘All yuh is my last two children. I don’t want to see anything happen to all yuh,’” Kiel recalled.

On Friday, Coker reportedly became worried after learning that his daughter and her friend had a quarrel.

“He come on work and meet me and tell me that. Then Saturday morning, he get up and called her phone several times but she was not answering,” Kiel recalled.

On Saturday, Coker told Kiel he was going to look for his daughter. He went with a relative who planned to dig some yam at the same time.

“He say he going in the trace to see if he find her,” Kiel said.

“I went to sleep. Then around minutes to three, my relative come calling me, say, ‘Your father now get shoot in the trace.’ I run down barefoot through the bush. When I reach, I see him. He done dead.”

He said Coker was lying in the bush with a wound under his belly.

“I never roll him over. I just shout out his name. When I see him and he not answering, I know he done dead. I come out the trace and go straight by the police station.”

Kiel said his father had suspected something was wrong with the area for some time.

“He used to ask about her whereabouts. He knew people used to plant weed in that area. But he just wanted to know where she was when he come home and didn’t see she.”

Asked whether he believed the death was accidental, Kiel said, “It could be a trap gun, or somebody shoot him. Could be either.”

He said he has not spoken to his sister since the shooting and said he still does not know where she is.

“What going through my mind is a lot. Plenty,” Kiel said. “To be honest, I don’t have no questions. My mind too far to ask questions. All I want is justice for my father. That’s all.”

Police said they are searching for a man with whom Coker had an argument. Investigators have ruled the death as a homicide and have listed revenge as a probable motive.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three are continuing investigations.