Remarks of Charge d’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy

On April 16th at a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy, Charge d’ Affaires Huang Rui was asked about matters connected to the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela and his response was most unacceptable and unsettling.

“I hope and I think that Guyana, through its government, can solve the issue through negotiations,” Mr Huang said. “I hope they [Guyana and Venezuela] can solve the border issue through friendly consultation and negotiations.” Mr Huang was to later clarify after the press briefing that China doesn’t intervene in other nations’ internal affairs and respects all nations’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, the damage had already been done.

It goes without saying that one expects that diplomats here representing, in particular, permanent members of the United Nations Security Council would be better apprised of the contours of Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela and the existential dangers posed to this country from it. Mr Huang should have been well aware that following a request to the UN Secretary General (SG) the question of the border controversy was on January 30, 2018 referred by SG Antonio Guterres to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Guyana then applied for judicial recognition of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award which constituted a full, final and permanent settlement of the boundary between the two countries.

Mr Huang should be well aware that this process has been fully engaged by Guyana and Venezuela has also appeared before the ICJ on this matter. Notwithstanding this, Venezuelan President Maduro – without an iota of credibility following disputed elections – and his leading government officials have sought to undermine the process and to bludgeon Guyana into returning to bilateral talks to force concessions. This was the advice that Mr Huang so blithely alighted upon at his press briefing on April 16th.

One wonders whether Takuba Lodge is doing enough to ensure that diplomats resident here and certainly those that represent the permanent and non permanent members of the security council are well apprised in minute detail about the state of the case before the ICJ and the naked ongoing aggression that emanates from Caracas.

Mr Huang could not be oblivious at all to the fact that on March 1st this year, a Venezuelan navy vessel journeyed all the way off of the Demerara coastline – an area never part of its original claim – to harry oil production assets under the control of ExxonMobil. Unless, perhaps, Beijing’s own domestic concerns about the South China Sea and similar confrontations there make it impossible for it to draw a judgement on Venezuelan aggression.

The Chinese Government could also not be unaware that Caracas has acted to annex Guyana’s county of Essequibo and has even boldly suggested that it will be convening local government elections there on May 25th. Though easy parallels cannot be drawn for Beijing it could be akin to some power hostile to Chinese interests convening local government elections in Hong Kong or Tibet.

It was for these reasons that Mr Huang’s remarks – channelling, intentionally or not, the stratagem of the Venezuelan government – quite rightly raised hackles here.

All of this is not to avoid the elephant in the room that Caracas is possibly China’s closest ally in the hemisphere and there are deep financial and trade linkages including the acquisition of Venezuelan oil. These ties are often underlined by the two countries.

On March 4, 2025, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi met with Venezuela’s Ambassador to China, Remigio Ceballos in Beijing.

According to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs “Qiu Xiaoqi said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Venezuela relations have maintained a sound momentum of development. China is ready to work with Venezuela to further consolidate traditional friendship, strengthen the exchange of experience in state governance, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and bring the China-Venezuela all-weather strategic partnership to a new height.

“Ambassador Remigio Ceballos spoke highly of China’s development achievements and Venezuela-China relations, and expressed willingness to deepen mutual trust and cooperation with the Chinese side and push forward the continuous development of bilateral relations”.

Given Guyana’s historic role in the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Caribbean it is only fitting that Beijing takes an enlightened and informed position on the outright aggression by Venezuela in relation to the border controversy and the ongoing threat of the use of force.

Sunday Stabroek commentator Ralph Ramkarran has turned the heat up on Beijing. In his April 6th column he said: “Guyana is not entitled to, and should not expect, a quid pro quo from China in relation to Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela such as China’s taking Guyana’s side in the controversy. Guyana would understand that China has substantial economic relations with Venezuela and, in fact, Venezuela is indebted to China in excess of US$50 billion which China would not want to jeopardize.

“But having regard to Guyana’s relations with China, and Venezuela’s threat to CNOOC, the latter’s silence on the issue of a peaceful resolution of the controversy is no longer acceptable. The time has come for China, the second most powerful country economically in the world and one of the most powerful militarily, to declare whether it supports peaceful resolution of disputes between countries with border controversies, a policy China manifested recently with India. In the face of China’s continuing silence, it cannot complain of preferential treatment that Guyana might extend to those of its friends who stand by its side in this period of extreme danger to its existence. China also has `sacred commitments’ in relation to territory for which it consistently seeks international support, which Guyana has readily, continuously and generously given since 1972, but which some would be happy to undermine”, Mr Ramkarran said.

Mistakes in international relations are not unusual. On February 4th 2021, less than a day after it was disclosed by the US embassy here, the setting up of a Taiwanese trade office in Guyana was scrapped amid a blast from the Chinese Government. Such an office would have transgressed Guyana’s longstanding One China policy. Relations were then swiftly reset between Guyana and China. The Taiwan trade office play appeared to be a foolish push to drive a wedge between Guyana and China to the benefit of the US.

By the same token, Guyana expects China to rectify its position on the border controversy with Venezuela and to certainly recognise that the matter is properly before the ICJ and that is where it must be addressed. Beijing’s new envoy is soon to be accredited here and one hopes that relations will be put on a steadier keel.