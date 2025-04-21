Could the opposition be considering a “joinder” arrangement?

Dear Editor,

While I was trying to understand the rationale for the opposition parties (mainly PNCR and AFC) contesting the upcoming elections, INDEPENDENTLY, I came up with the “arrangement” introduced into our political “landscape” by the alliance of ANUG, JLP and that obscure party whose doctor is wickedly denying an MP from ANUG taking up a seat in Parliament, by being allowed to squat in that forum.

I’m confident that these opposition parties have people who know that they don’t stand a “ghost of a chance” (except, of course, if they manage to raise from the dead, those people they claimed voted at the 2020 elections) of even getting close to the chequered flag at the finishing line.

With that realisation in mind, I’m thinking that they are planning a similar move, to spring on the electorate, a “joinder” arrangement, on nomination day, with the hope that their chances would be improved. Just a thought which, in my opinion, is worthy of contemplation. Well, we have about six/seven months to wait.

Sincerely,

H N Nawbatt