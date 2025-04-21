Guyana needs a “constitutional arrangement” with the US

Dear Editor,

Does the USA have oversight powers similar to what the Governor-General exercised under a monarchical constitution? Short answer: I think it does. It is informal. That’s the essence of Secretary of State Pompeo’s intervention in 2020 to end the 5-months-long election impasse. It will continue now that a new lobbying contract has been signed to make sure that “oversight” continues. I make an argument urging Guyana to make it formal and “constitutional”.

I write with reference to Dr. Bisram’s letter titled: “Mount challenges on the legality of the 1980 constitution and the 2006 Recall Doctrine” (SN April 18th) – and offer this commentary as follows:

I have a different take on this matter. Guyana is a racially-divided country with formidable ethnic parties that vote at an excessively high rate for their ethnic parties, you have to ask: Can a reformed Constitution be enough to discourage racial voting? And, when race riots break out (high probability it will) who is there to help?

Before Mr. Burnham turned Guyana into a Republic, the Governor-General, representing the Queen of England, had oversight powers over the politics and government – making sure the Constitution is followed. When the Judiciary fails, the Governor steps in. Now none of that “oversight” role exists. Small countries like Guyana, especially one with two race groups locked in a fierce fight for power, need a “federal power” to play a refereeing role over the Constitution.

A good example to illustrate my point is the 5-month impasse that followed the 2020 elections. Votes were recounted several times and the incumbent party refused to accept the results and to give up power. Only when the exercise of real power came from Washington DC in the form of Secretary of State Pompeo’s threat of sanctions – only then Mr. Granger’s ruling party surrendered power. Guyana needs that Constitutional “oversight role” that was once embodied in the office of the Governor-General.

There is a group in the Guyanese diaspora that promotes the idea of Guyana seeking a “Constitutional arrangement” with the United States. That arrangement already exists in an informal way. Guyana needs to make it Constitutional. The current ruling PPP party had hired a lobbying firm at a cost of one million dollars prior to the 2020 election. That saved the Constitutional order. Absent the role that lobbying firm performed and you would have had the PNC still in power.

A few weeks ago the ruling PPP signed a new contract with another lobbying firm at a cost of $800,000 a year to perform that exact role as the previous one. Now what manner of Guyanese would deny my simple argument that Guyana needs a “Constitutional arrangement” with the United States? If you deny the merit of my argument, then you misunderstood the whole point of VP Jagdeo’s hiring a lobbying firm to lobby the US Government to “watch over Guyana”.

The opposition PNC party, more than any other group, should support a Governor-General’s type arrangement with the USA – because currently Jagdeo’s lobby firm would work only in the interest of Jagdeo and his party.

Dr. Bisram and his group have gone much further. His group is calling for Guyana to become the 51st State of the Union of the United States. There is merit in his idea. It is not yet a formal proposal – but it should be studied and debated among the Guyanese at home and abroad. It should become a formal proposal before the 2025 General Elections.

Sincerely,

Mike Persaud