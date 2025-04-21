I urge President Ali to raise the critical issue of the Rohingya refugees in his discussions with Ambassador Siam

Dear Editor,

I noted with interest the announcement that President Irfaan Ali yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh’s Non-Resident High Commissioner, His Excellency Asad Alam Siam, at the Office of the President.

While diplomatic relations between Guyana and Bangladesh are welcome, I believe it would be timely and appropriate for President Ali to engage Ambassador Siam in a dialogue concerning Bangladesh’s position on the plight of the Rohingya people — a humanitarian issue that continues to demand urgent international attention.

The Rohingya have faced longstanding persecution and discrimination in Myanmar, where they were denied citizenship, subjected to violence, and forced to flee en masse. While Bangladesh has commendably offered refuge to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing atrocities, reports of discrimination, lack of legal protections, and restricted rights within refugee camps remain troubling. Many Rohingya refugees live in conditions marked by poverty, limited educational and economic opportunities, and increasing vulnerability to exploitation.

As Guyana seeks to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh, understanding the country’s current policies toward the Rohingya population — both within its borders and in advocacy on the international stage — is essential. It would reaffirm Guyana’s own commitment to upholding human rights and to supporting oppressed peoples everywhere.

I urge President Ali to raise these critical issues in his discussions with Ambassador Siam and to encourage Bangladesh to continue working toward durable solutions that respect the rights and dignity of the Rohingya people.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard