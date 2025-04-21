Beacons, NTC win in Santos 61st Anniversary Futsal

Beacons and the National Training Centre (NTC) recorded respective wins when the Santos 61st Anniversary Futsal Championship commenced on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Both teams secured an unbeaten record at the end of the opening night. Beacons, in their first fixture, dismantled Thomas United 4-0. Similarly, the NTC thrashed Kitty Old Ballerz 3-0 in their opening match of the campaign.

Beacons, in their final match of the evening, downed West Side 2-0. In similar fashion, NTC brushed aside Charlestown 3-0 in their second match.

In other results, West Side mauled Thomas United 7-0, while Charlestown made light work of Kitty Old Ballerz 3-0.

The winner of the event will pocket $200,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will pocket $100,000, $60,000, and $40,000, respectively, and the corresponding accolade.

The tournament continues on Wednesday at the same venue with another round of matches.

Complete Results

Game-1

NTC – 3 vs Kitty Old Ballerz – 0

Game-2

Beacons – 4 vs Thomas United – 0

Game-3

NTC – 3 vs Charlestown – 0

Game-4

West Side – 7 vs Thomas United – 0

Game-5

Charlestown – 3 vs Kitty Old Ballerz – 0

Game-6

Beacons – 2 vs West Side – 0