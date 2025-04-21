Jonathan Van Lange: Balancing books, bats, and backhands

Few athletes in Guyana can boast of representing their country in two disciplines at once, but for 18-year-old Jonathan Van Lange, the dual life of balancing cricket and table tennis at the national level is just another day’s work. In an exclusive sit-down with Stabroek Sports, the multi-sport standout pulled back the curtain on his daily grind, his ambitions, and the constant pursuit of excellence across both tables and creases.

Van Lange, who also juggles academic responsibilities as a student at the University of Guyana, maps out each day with clockwork precision. “I usually get up around 5:30 or 6:00 AM,” he shared. “My parents wake me up, and I go for a morning run. Then I head to training with the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad, most times from 9 to 12.”