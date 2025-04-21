Royals, Mambas, Caimans record victories in ‘One Guyana’ Basketball

Victory Valley Royals, Mambas, and Caimans recorded contrasting wins when the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball League continued on Saturday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

The Royals dismantled the Kings in a Linden derby encounter, 112-50. Harold Adams and Daniel Lee top scored in the rout with 25 points, respectively, while Kobe Tappin was the next best scorer with 24. Delroy Belle chipped in with 14 points. On the other side, Jemol Semple and Owen Hooper scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Royals seized control of the contest from the first period, a dominance they did not relinquish as they led 22-11 at its conclusion. Their lead was extended in the second quarter as they outscored Kings 26-15 to enter the halftime interval in control at 48-26.