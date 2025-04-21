Santos dismantles Mainstay Goldstars 3-0 in GFF Elite League

Santos dispatched winless unit Mainstay Goldstars by a 3-0 score-line when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League continued last evening at the National Training Centre in Providence.

Ravi Coates was the difference between the teams as he recorded a hat-trick following conversions on either side of the halftime interval.

Coates opened the scoring for Santos in the 18th minute with a sublime strike. Latching onto a lobbed ball inside the right of the penalty area, Coates unleashed a powerful left-footed volley which sailed into the roof of the net.