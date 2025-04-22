What is Guyana seeking at the World Court?

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan, Barrister-at-Law; Diploma in International Law of the Hague Academy.

Seventh Chancellor of the University of Guyana

There has recently been a splash over the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires’ statement at a press briefing on 16 April that Guyana and Venezuela “can solve the border issue through friendly consultations and negotiations between the two countries.” High-level members of the government have made irate statements about this.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded “the Government of the People’s Republic of China of the position made pellucidly clear on several occasions by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana that the matter is pending before the International Court of Justice…”