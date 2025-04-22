AG rejects US State Dep’t report claims on money laundering, corruption

`Guyana has demonstrated that it will not tolerate corruption, especially related to public officials. Guyana has won the Best-Case Award in the Caribbean region for its efforts in fighting money-laundering and anti-corruption…’

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC has rejected claims in the annual US State Department report on money laundering and corruption.

He said that Guyana does not tolerate corruption, is doing much to bolster systems to fight the drugs trade and money laundering (ML) and anyone alleging ML links to public officials must prove this.

“Any statement (linking ML to corruption amongst public officials), must be substantiated by empirical/anecdotal evidence…,” Nandlall said in response to questions from Stabroek News.

“Guyana has demonstrated that it will not tolerate corruption, especially related to public officials. Guyana has won the Best-Case Award in the Caribbean region for its efforts in fighting money-laundering and anti-corruption, particularly in relation to actions taken against former Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus,” he added.