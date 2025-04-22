APA at UN forum on Indigenous issues

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) is participating in the 24th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), from April 21 to May 2, under the theme, “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges”.

The forum is being held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The APA is being represented by its president, Mario Hastings, who is accompanied by Policy Officer, Dawn Stoll, and Communications and Visibility Officer, Lakhram Bhagirat. Together, the team will work with APA partners to amplify the voices of Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples at the international forum, bringing a fuller perspective of their experiences, while taking the opportunity to raise critical concerns.

According to an APA release, the APA’s participation in the 24th UNPFII is part of its ongoing mission to promote and defend the rights of Indigenous Peoples across Guyana. It noted that over the years, the association has consistently worked to bring attention to issues such as land tenure rights, Indigenous governance, and upholding free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) principles.