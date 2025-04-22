Body of missing fisherman recovered

-search continues for the other

The body of missing fisherman, Vishal Parmanand, 17, was found last Friday at about 2.30 pm on the foreshore of Kendalls village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Parmanand’s body was discovered by a fisherman on Good Friday.

A police report said that the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, clad in a multi-coloured short pants and pink T-shirt, the identical clothing Parmanand reportedly wore on the day he was last seen. The body, the report stated, had no visible marks of violence. Parmanand leaves to mourn his two elder siblings, father and mother.

Parmanand of Lot 23 Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice along with another fisherman, Daniel Inshanali, 32, of 27 D’ Edward, West Coast Berbice (who remains unaccounted for) had both set sail from Crabwood Creek, Corentyne on April 8 in a boat Parmanand’s father, Mohindranauth Parmanand had ordered in January. They were expected to moor at the D’Edward Koker in the afternoon.