Essequibo Coast rice farmers say still facing major problems

Rice farmers along the Essequibo Coast continue to voice frustration over the worsening conditions under which they are forced to operate, with several alleging that the current purchasing and grading systems are stifling their livelihoods.

Some farmers are even accusing large millers of exploiting the grading process, while appealing for more government support, especially for smaller mills willing to help ease the current backlog.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, multiple farmers expressed anger over the state of affairs, claiming that, despite high level government visits and promises, no meaningful change has occurred on the ground.