Hubu residents want gov’t to fix deteriorating bridge

By Subhana Shiwmangal

With numerous complaints about the deplorable state of Cashew Bridge, located in Hubu Village, Region Three, residents are upset that a new bridge is still to be built.

This concern was brought to the attention of this newspaper by residents during a visit to the community last Wednesday as part of Stabroek News’ serial “How the cost-of-living is affecting people”. During the interviews, several residents stressed that for about three or four years now, the bridge developed huge holes and at nights there is always a possibility of someone slipping into one of the holes. One resident relayed that last year some residents collected wood from a local sawmill located in the community and patched the holes. But this did not last long.

Other residents said that the government did some repairs but that too did not last long. Another resident explained that Hubu, being a farming and lumber village, meant that trucks and other vehicles use the bridge frequently to transport their produce. The resident stressed that the bridge is the main access to get to the Koker. What makes it worse, according to the resident, is that the bridge is not illuminated at nights though there is a utility pole. One resident said she is afraid one night someone will fall into one of the holes while crossing the bridge.