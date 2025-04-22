James Bond land case still before court

The land fraud case involving former PNCR member James Bond remains before the court and is currently at the trial stage.

Bond was detained in 2020 in connection with the alleged fraudulent award of state lands at Plantation Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara. The charges stemmed from transactions that took place between August 1, 2017, and November 30, 2020.

In the first charge, Bond, along with former National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) official Colvin Heath-London and associate Eddie Doolal, is accused of conspiring to defraud NICIL and its sole shareholder, the Government of Guyana, by facilitating the lease of plots A7, A8, and A20 at Peters Hall without Board or Cabinet approval and for purposes not aligned with NICIL’s mandate.

A second charge alleges that Bond and Heath-London conspired during the same period to defraud the state of its interest in plots A17, A18, and A19, also located at Peters Hall, again without the required approvals.

The third charge involves Heath-London, Bond, and Richmond, who are accused of conspiring to fraudulently lease plots A1 through A4 of the same plantation under similar circumstances.

Bond was granted $50,000 bail on each of the three charges. Doolal and Richmond were each granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

In late 2020, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and the Guyana Police Force began investigating the matter after receiving three case files from Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC concerning the suspicious leases of several acres of prime state land at Peters Hall.