Pope Francis was shepherd of compassion and conscience  – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday hailed the late Pope Francis as a “shepherd of compassion and conscience”.

Pope Francis died yesterday in the Vatican at the age of 88 following a period of illness.

The President said that the Pope’s election to the papacy twelve years ago generated excitement, especially considering that he was the first person from the Americas to become Pope.

“His papacy sparked important conversations about acceptance and belonging within the Church”, the President said.

Apart from his religious legacy, the President said that the Pope will long be remembered for the simplicity of his lifestyle, his enlightened stance on global concerns such as climate change and migration and fostering improved inter-faith dialogue and relations. The President said that the pope highlighted the plight of migrants and refugees, reminding us that “[They] are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity. They are children, women, and men who leave or who are forced to leave their homes for various reasons, who share a legitimate desire for knowing and having, but above all for being more.”