President announces projects for Yupukari, Fly Hill, Kaicumbay

President Irfaan Ali has announced improvement projects for the Rupununi villages of Yupukari, Fly Hill and Kaicumbay.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) on Sunday said that the initiatives encompass transportation, infrastructure, housing, healthcare, and employment opportunities. They were announced by Ali as he conducted a series of community meetings at the weekend.

To better serve the people of Yupukari and its surrounding communities, the president revealed that two minibuses will soon be purchased to make transportation more accessible.

Over in Fly Hill, DPI said that residents can also look forward to a stronger, safer bridge that will soon be upgraded from timber to a concrete structure. Also, resources will be made to make much-needed improvements to the three-kilometre road leading from the Katoka Junction.