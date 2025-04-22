Private sector delegation for Osaka Expo 2025

The Guyana Office for Investment (G-INVEST) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, will lead a high-level private sector delegation to Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, from April 26–28, 2025.
A statement from G-INVEST said that the strategic mission underscores Guyana’s commitment to advancing international trade, promoting sustainable investment, and accelerating private sector growth through direct global engagement.
As part of the mission, G-INVEST has organized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions with Japanese companies operating in priority growth sectors.