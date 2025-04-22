Probe into police fatal shooting of Ronaldo Peters has concluded

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the Regional Security System (RSS) have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of Ronaldo Peters in Linden, according to a release from the police today.

The case file is expected to be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions by April 23rd, 2025, to obtain legal advice.

Additional witnesses into the fatal shooting of Keon Fogenay are expected to be interviewed today by investigators to complete the case before the file is submitted, the release said. The RSS is also expected to submit a report containing findings and recommendations. The RSS report is to be available by Friday, April 25th.

Peters’ shooting by the police saw an eruption of protests the following day in Linden. On that day, Fogenay was shot dead by the police triggering violence and attacks on infrastructure. The government then announced a probe into the two deaths and calm was restored.