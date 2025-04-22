Questions asked in court as Brutus’ wife still overseas

On Thursday, April 17, the legal proceedings involving former Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus and his wife, Adonika Aulder, continued at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The court addressed concerns regarding Aulder’s delayed return to Guyana after travelling to the United States for medical treatment.​

Aulder, appearing virtually via Zoom, informed the court that she had applied for a US passport, a process her attorney, Dominic Bess, stated would take approximately six to eight weeks due to appointment scheduling constraints. In response, the prosecution and Magistrate McGusty requested a copy of the application receipt to verify the claim. The matter has been adjourned to May 16, 2025, to allow time for the submission of the necessary documentation.​

Aulder faces two counts of money laundering, with allegations that between December 2023 and July 2024, she deposited illicit funds totaling $473 million into bank accounts associated with her businesses. Additionally, she is implicated in fraud charges against her husband, involving the use of 221 payment vouchers from the Guyana Police Force to defraud the state. She was granted bail totaling $1 million, with the condition of surrendering her passport. ​

Initially, Aulder’s request to travel abroad for medical treatment was denied by the High Court but was later approved by the Magistrate’s Court. Her extended stay in the US beyond the permitted timeframe has raised concerns, leading to scrutiny from state prosecutors.