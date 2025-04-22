Remedial works under way on sections of Linden-Soesdyke Highway

The Ministry of Public Works today said that sections of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway currently under construction have developed potholes due to recent heavy rainfall.

Remedial works are actively underway to address these issues, the ministry said in a release today.

“Commuters who experienced difficulties over the weekend and this morning are assured that efforts are being made to restore safe and efficient travel conditions as quickly as possible”, the ministry said.

It added: “The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during this period”.